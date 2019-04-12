Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congresswoman Dina Titus

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on April 9 met with member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, Congresswoman Dina Titus, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador thanked the Congresswoman for the support aimed at deepening and strengthening the Armenian-American partnership.

The sides discussed the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, in particular the government programs aimed at implementing democratic reforms, as well as the results recorded.

Ambassador Nersesyan and Congressman Titus also touched upon other issues of the Armenian-American relations agenda, highlighting the unique role of the Congressional Armenian Caucus and the Armenian community on their implementation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan