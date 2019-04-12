PM nominates acting energy minister’s candidacy for PSRC chairman

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has nominated Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan’s candidacy for Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC).

The PM made the nominated through a letter addressed to Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

The candidacy must pass a confirmation vote in parliament.

The position of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Chairman has been vacant since July 2018 when the former head’s term in office expired.

