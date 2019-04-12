‘You should eat everything’ – Kim Kardashian tells Vogue on Armenian cuisine

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. What do travelers remember most from their trips? Food, certainly.

Apart from centuries-old history, architectural wonders, magnificent nature and hospitable people, Armenia is also certainly known for its cuisine.

In a brand new interview Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West didn’t miss the chance to mention the awesome food Armenia has to offer.

In an interview with Vogue, the reporter asked Kim what her favorite thing about Armenia is. (8:15)

“The food,” says Kim.

“You should eat everything”, she continuous, when the reporter asks what he should eat if he had 24 hours in Armenia.

Switching to Armenian, the Vogue interviewer asks Kim if she speaks Armenian, and Kim answers – “Inchpes Es” – (How are you).

