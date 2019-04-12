Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has been discharged from a Delhi hospital, BBC reported.
He has been hospitalized on April 9 with a chest infection.
His spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the 83-year-old had suffered from a “light cough" but was "doing very well”.
The 83-year-old Dalai Lama, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, lives in exile in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:05 ‘You should eat everything’ – Kim Kardashian tells Vogue on Armenian cuisine
- 11:34 What happened in Maragha corresponds to term of Genocide: Deputy Head of Artsakh Permanent Representation in Armenia
- 11:02 Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital
- 10:20 Tibetan tea company ready to cooperate with CIS countries, including Armenia
- 10:07 Court denies Kocharyan’s appeal on immunity from prosecution
- 10:05 All servicemen involved in traffic accident are out of danger – official
- 09:52 European Stocks - 11-04-19
- 09:09 Ecuador police detain Assange’s accomplice
- 08:33 US stocks - 11-04-19
- 08:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-19
- 08:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 08:29 Oil Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 04.11-21:21 Armenia highly assesses EU’s position on NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia
- 04.11-18:25 Nikol Pashinyan sees repatriation through making Armenia a country of opportunities
- 04.11-18:20 Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
- 04.11-18:17 Armenia welcomes adoption of decision on Armenian Genocide by Chamber of Deputies of Italy
- 04.11-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-19
- 04.11-17:34 Asian Stocks - 11-04-19
- 04.11-16:42 Ucom offers more channels for less prices
- 04.11-16:32 Pashinyan hails “highly effective, accomplished” cooperation with CoE
- 04.11-16:23 Pashinyan highlights importance of Artsakh’s return to negotiation process on NK conflict settlement during PACE session
- 04.11-16:11 Pashinyan reiterates agenda of peace, wants chance to address people of Azerbaijan
- 04.11-16:01 No foreign force has been involved in Armenia’s revolution of love and solidarity, says PM
- 04.11-15:33 Most important thing in anti-corruption combat is for me to not be involved in corruption - Pashinyan
- 04.11-15:15 Armenia’s Pashinyan believes European partners understand the importance of maintaining normal ties with Iran
- 04.11-15:11 “The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed
- 04.11-15:08 PACE spring session: Pashinyan speaks about discussions on introducing stolen asset recovery mechanism
- 04.11-15:05 Pashinyan reiterates Armenia’s dedication to having independent judiciary
- 04.11-14:56 Armenia sees ties with neighbors within agenda of peace, reiterates Pashinyan
- 04.11-14:48 Venice Commission expresses support to Pashinyan administration’s reforms agenda
- 04.11-14:43 Pashinyan calls on European organizations to assist Artsakh people to improve institutions
- 04.11-14:19 Pashinyan says systematic corruption page is closed in Armenia
- 04.11-13:38 CoE to continue supporting Armenia to develop democracy: Thorbjørn Jagland to Pashinyan
- 04.11-13:28 ‘Armenia is an absolute European country with European values’: Pashinyan- Jagland meeting held in Strasbourg
- 04.11-13:17 Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s desire to prepare populations to peace during visit to CoE
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 2723 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
17:27, 04.06.2019
Viewed 1989 times Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
15:15, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1749 times FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia
10:22, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1730 times Armenia plans to open embassy in Addis Ababa: FM’s interview to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation
20:20, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1580 times Leaderships of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have radically opposed approaches to the problem of refugees and displaced persons, Artsakh’s FM