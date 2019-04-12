Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has been discharged from a Delhi hospital, BBC reported.

He has been hospitalized on April 9 with a chest infection.

His spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the 83-year-old had suffered from a “light cough" but was "doing very well”.

The 83-year-old Dalai Lama, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, lives in exile in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan