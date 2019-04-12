Tibetan tea company ready to cooperate with CIS countries, including Armenia

YA'AN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Ya'an Tea Factory, one of the largest and oldest Tibetan tea companies operating in the Ya'an city of the Chinese province of Sichuan, is ready to cooperate with the CIS countries, including Armenia if these states refuse from tea packages containing chemical components, company CEO Chao Gui Li told ARMENPRESS.

“We are ready to cooperate with the CIS countries and export the product at local prices. We really hope to move on one path and closely cooperate with all countries, as well as to produce high-quality Tibetan tea guided by the latest developments so that the traditional Tibetan tea will be introduced all over the world enabling the consumer to use alternative product for health”, the director of the company said.

The company CEO is against the tea packages which are quite known in the CIS states and contain chemical components.

“It harms health, that is the reason that our cooperation is not so large-scale. If the markets of these countries are ready to accept our tea, we will cooperate with a great pleasure”, Chao Gui Li said.

The company produces over 20.000 tons of tea annually. The CEO said currently the company exports the Tibetan tea with 35 healing properties to Russia, EU, US, France, Czech Republic and other countries.

“The Tibetan tea is one of the most favorite teas of French President Emmanuel Macron, and he sent a letter and a gift as a sign of gratitude”, Chao Gui Li said, adding that leaders of several states like and drink their tea.

The Ya'an Tea Factory has been established in 1564. The company is engaged in the production, selling and study of tea.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan