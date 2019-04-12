All servicemen involved in traffic accident are out of danger – official

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. All military servicemen involved in a car crash in the Syunik Province are in normal condition, according to Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

A military truck carrying servicemen crashed in the evening of April 11 in Syunik. 19 servicemen were hospitalized in the Meghri Medical Center.

“The servicemen involved are out of danger. Their health condition is normal,” Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

