LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $1863.50, copper price down by 0.98% to $6443.00, lead price down by 2.05% to $1958.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $13125.00, tin price down by 0.79% to $20735.00, zinc price up by 0.82% to $2894.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.