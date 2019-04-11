Armenia highly assesses EU’s position on NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The regular meeting of the Eastern Partnership Senior Officials took place in Brussels on April 11. The representatives of the European Commission, European External Action Service, EU member and partner states participated in the meeting. The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, ARMEN PRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that the events of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership should become a platform for assessing the achievements and existing challenges, as well as the prospects for developing of the partnership, but not a regular platform for debating over sensitive political issues.

As refers to regional stability and security, Avet Adonts emphasized that in the current stage of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process Armenia expects prudent and balanced positions from partners more than ever. He added that the Armenian side is fully confident that the EU will continuously support the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, since any deviation from this neutral and impartial position and formulations, particularly in this subtle stage of the negotiations, can seriously threaten not only to the negotiations, but also to the regional peace and stability.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan