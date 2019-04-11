Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation appreciates the steps of the conflicting side sof Nagorno Karabakh that show their interest to settle the issue, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said during a press conference on April 11, reacting to the humanitarian proposals of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who proposed opening NK’s air space for international flights and jointly using Sarsang Reservoir by Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“First of all this initiative, as well as the other should be appreciated. This shows that the countries are interested in the settlement of the conflict”, Zakharova said, adding that it’s possible that the proposals will be touched upon during the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow.

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Moscow on April 15, Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs will take place on April 15 in Moscow. The meeting will also be attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov as an FM of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country”, Naghdalyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan