Armenia welcomes adoption of decision on Armenian Genocide by Chamber of Deputies of Italy

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The raising of awareness on the Armenian Genocide by the Italian Parliament is an important message aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, reads the statement issued by the MFA Armenia on the occasion of the adoption of the decision by the Chamber of Deputies of Italy over the Armenian Genocide.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the statement runs as follows,

“Armenia welcomes the decision adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Italy with regards to the Armenian Genocide, according to which Italy reaffirms its commitments and obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The decision adopted by the Parliament of Italy is yet another important input to the efforts of the international community to respect and restore the rights of the Armenian people who suffered the Genocide.

The raising of awareness on the Armenian Genocide by the Italian Parliament is an important message aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity”.