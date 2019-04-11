Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-19
YEREVAN, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.82 drams to 485.01 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.88 drams to 546.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 634.78 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 3.86 drams to 20356.45 drams. Silver price down by 0.56 drams to 237.72 drams. Platinum price down by 226.55 drams to 13893.75 drams.
- 17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-19
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 11-04-19
- 16:42 Ucom offers more channels for less prices
- 16:32 Pashinyan hails “highly effective, accomplished” cooperation with CoE
- 16:23 Pashinyan highlights importance of Artsakh’s return to negotiation process on NK conflict settlement during PACE session
- 16:11 Pashinyan reiterates agenda of peace, wants chance to address people of Azerbaijan
- 16:01 No foreign force has been involved in Armenia’s revolution of love and solidarity, says PM
- 15:33 Most important thing in anti-corruption combat is for me to not be involved in corruption - Pashinyan
- 15:15 Armenia’s Pashinyan believes European partners understand the importance of maintaining normal ties with Iran
- 15:11 “The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed
- 15:08 PACE spring session: Pashinyan speaks about discussions on introducing stolen asset recovery mechanism
- 15:05 Pashinyan reiterates Armenia’s dedication to having independent judiciary
- 14:56 Armenia sees ties with neighbors within agenda of peace, reiterates Pashinyan
- 14:48 Venice Commission expresses support to Pashinyan administration’s reforms agenda
- 14:43 Pashinyan calls on European organizations to assist Artsakh people to improve institutions
- 14:19 Pashinyan says systematic corruption page is closed in Armenia
- 13:38 CoE to continue supporting Armenia to develop democracy: Thorbjørn Jagland to Pashinyan
- 13:28 ‘Armenia is an absolute European country with European values’: Pashinyan- Jagland meeting held in Strasbourg
- 13:17 Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s desire to prepare populations to peace during visit to CoE
- 13:13 Armenian PM, PACE President hold meeting in Strasbourg
- 13:11 Council of Europe’s Secretary General attaches importance to exclusively political statements by Armenian and Azerbaijani governments over NK
- 13:03 CoE Secretary General expresses readiness to support Armenia on path of reforms
- 13:01 President Macron officially declares April 24th as date of annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France
- 12:42 Kocharyan to remain jailed as court rejects appeal
- 12:41 President of Sudan steps down
- 11:58 Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Moscow April 15
- 11:47 Armenian delegation to PACE makes calls for dialogue on background of Azerbaijan’s destructive speeches
- 11:38 Train derails in Henan province of China, at least four killed
- 11:29 Armenian government allocates funding for ECHR judgments compensations
- 11:19 Armenia, China introduce new bilateral aviation regulations
- 11:16 Armenia, Bulgaria facilitate automobile passenger, cargo transportation
- 11:06 Armenian PM arrives at Palace of Europe in Strasbourg
- 10:44 EAEU to become reliable bridge between Europe and Asia - Nazarbayev
- 09:51 Road condition
- 09:50 Brexit delayed until October 31
10:23, 04.04.2019
Viewed 8551 times U.S. warns Turkey of ‘potentially devastating consequences of unilateral military action in Syria’
17:27, 04.06.2019
Viewed 1919 times Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 1906 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
19:44, 04.04.2019
Viewed 1710 times It’s time for Armenia to become part of new Silk Road – Armenian President meets with Chinese delegation
15:15, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1701 times FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia