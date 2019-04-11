Ucom offers more channels for less prices

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Till 15 October, 6 months in a row, all Ucom TV subscribers will have a unique opportunity to add thematic TV channel bundles to their uTV service at the affordable monthly fees. Within the scope of this offer existing and new subscribers of U!TV Select, 3Play Select, 4Play Select, 3Play Lite tariff plans and U!TV Regional offer, with or without commitment, will be able to add a whole bunch of thematic channels instead of one preferred channel for less monthly fee, Ucom told Armenpress.

“This special offer is especially for those TV viewers who have thematic preferences and thus can save up to 40% of the total amount they usually pay for additional channels. It's a great solution for all movie fans, as well as those TV viewers who prefer children's and sports content”, noted Hayk Yesayan, the Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

In particular, monthly fee for the package including the following movie channels - Кинохит, Киномикс, Amedia Premium HBO, TV 1000, ViP COMEDY, ViP MEGAHIT, Наше Новое Кино, FOX and Viasat Action TV 1000 - is 1400 AMD. And the monthly fee for the package including О!, TiJi, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon HD, Рыжий, Карусель and Da Vinci Learning cartoon channels is 1000 AMD. Sports fans can watch in HD quality the package including Eurosport 2 HD, Setanta Sport Plus HD, Eurosport 1 HD, Viasat Sport HD and Setanta Sport HD sports channels for only 1000 AMD per month.

It should be added that the package price is paid in addition to the monthly fee payable for uTV service.