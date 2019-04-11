Pashinyan hails “highly effective, accomplished” cooperation with CoE

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the activities of the Council of Europe in Armenia as productive, while cooperation with the organization as accomplished.

The PM was speaking today at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe when a delegate asked whether Armenia has recorded progress in developing democracy.

“When we speak about democracy, human rights and freedom of speech and when in the beginning it is mentioned that these are European values, I agree with this. But allow me to say that in my and our perception these are equally Armenian values. I mean that we do not perceive democracy as something that has been imported or something that has been exported to our country from somewhere. This is a system of values that stems from the mentality of our people, the aspirations and desires of our people. If we record this fact, we can record that today we have the absolutely same perceptions with the Council of Europe as to what democracy is and in what logic it should develop,” Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that although no external power was involved in the Armenian Velvet Revolution, the 18 years of membership to the Council of Europe and the joint work of these years have certainly positively contributed to the development and accomplishment of democratic institutions in Armenia.

“And in this context, of course I find the Council of Europe’s activities in Armenia to be productive. At least there is also a personal moment, I was once not imprisoned thanks to the Council of Europe and I was once released from jail again thanks to the Council of Europe,” he said smilingly.

“And I find this cooperation to be highly effective and accomplished,” Pashinyan added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan