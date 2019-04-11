Pashinyan reiterates agenda of peace, wants chance to address people of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that the Armenian side does not raise any issue of changing the negotiations format in the NK conflict settlement process. Representatives of Artsakh have been at the negotiations table before, and Armenia is raising an issue of continuing the negotiations in this very same format, Pashinyan said in response to a question from a Turkish delegate at the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

“We absolutely don’t expect or demand a change of the negotiation format, neither does this correspond to our desires and logic. The format within which the discussions of a peaceful settlement of the Artsakh issue are taking place is the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. And when we look at history, as to what is the OSCE Minsk Group and how it was created, we will see that the participation of Artsakh representatives in the negotiations process was implied. Not only was this implied, this also took place. In the 90s a meeting between Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev and Artsakh’s President Robert Kocharyan took place in Moscow. We have documents on when this communications were done. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Artsakh have had participation in the negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group framework. And we absolutely do not raise any issue of negotiations format change, we raise an issue of continuing the discussion in the same format of the negotiations format,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM assured that this is absolutely not a matter of pre-condition or whim for the Armenian side.

He noted how some initially attempted to label this as a destructive stance, however it is the very opposite. “If we want to settle the issue, how do we imagine the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue without Nagorno Karabakh? The word occupation is often used. However, the people who live in Karabakh, who were born in Karabakh, their grandfathers have lived there, how can they occupy? How can a person occupy this territory where they themselves have been born, where their children were born and were their ancestors were born, lived and are buried?”

He said the conflict contains numerous nuances, and the Armenian side proposes to sit around the table, sit by all parties of the conflict, and discuss all nuances.

“And we must agree that we are speaking not about the non-settlement of the issue, but the settlement. Agree, that our agenda is not to destroy one another but an agenda of settling issues, the way that it befits people of the 21st century, Council of Europe member states and peoples. And we are guided by this very logic,” the PM said.

The Armenian PM said he would like to have the chance to address the Azerbaijani people and speak to the Azerbaijani people. He said he can do that now also, but doesn’t want it to be unilateral and not to be anyhow perceived as a provocative step. “I want for this conversation to begin and take place between the governments, peoples, societies and the youth because our agenda is an agenda of peace”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan