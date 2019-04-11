“The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed

STRASBOURG, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. “The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition has been launched in the Council of Europe, reports Armenpress.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland.

The photos taken by ARMENPRESS news agency, Photolur, PM’s photographer Tigran Mehrabyan and photographers Ani Gevorgyan, Hrant Khachatryan, are displayed at the exhibition.

A total of 40 photos depict the whole process of the revolution that launched in spring 2018 in Gyumri, spread across all Armenia and ended in Yerevan.

The photos will also be presented in other European cities soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan