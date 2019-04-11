Armenia’s Pashinyan believes European partners understand the importance of maintaining normal ties with Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. During my all contacts with the European representatives, high-ranking officials I have stated that our European partners understand the importance of the Armenian-Iranian relations and agree with the vision to maintain normal ties and develop good relations with Iran, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session at PACE, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the current international situation around Iran, PM Pashinyan said Armenia is in difficult situation when friends are in the sides of these political contradictions.

“Our hope, call and desire is for the political contradictions both in these and another cases to be solved within the logic of dialogue because dialogue is the only path to solve issues in the 21st century”, Pashinyan said, adding that he has seen the same perception and understanding during his contacts with the European partners.

