Armenia sees ties with neighbors within agenda of peace, reiterates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia sees its relations with its neighbors within peace agenda, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on April 11 during the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

“Of course we have not only neighbors with whom we have not so good relations, but also neighbors with whom we have high-level relations. I mean Georgia and Iran, with whom our relations are truly high level. We have high level dialogue with these countries. And we are trying to further develop relations. You know that unfortunately we do not have diplomatic ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, and this says it all. The case of Azerbaijan is clear for us all. While Turkey links the establishment of relations with Armenia with our relations with Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia has not changed its stance on establishing relations with Turkey, and that Armenia sees relations with neighbors within the agenda of peace.

“Armenia in turn hasn’t changed its stance, we’ve said that we are ready to establish relations with Turkey without pre-conditions, regarding our relations with Azerbaijan I have already generally outlined our perceptions and I would like to stress that we see our relations with Azerbaijan, as well as other neighbors, within the framework of a peace agenda. And I am happy that our government during its tenure has been able to essentially put the very peace agenda on the table on the table of our relations,” the PM said.

