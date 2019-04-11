Venice Commission expresses support to Pashinyan administration’s reforms agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio.

Welcoming the Armenian PM, Gianni Buquicchio noted that he is happy to meet and discuss cooperation.

The sides addressed the 2018 early elections of parliament in Armenia. The Venice Commission President noted that the elections were held free and fair and in line with international standards.

Pashinyan attached importance to cooperation with the Venice Commission, stressing the significant role of the advisory and monitoring bodies of Europe, including the Venice Commission, in implementing the reforms agenda.

Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia is highly appreciating the Venice Commission’s expert support in harmonizing the country’s legislation with international standards. According to Pashinyan, Armenia is recording progress in strengthening democracy, perfecting the judiciary, development of the civil society and protection of human rights, and that democracy is the inner conviction and fundamental value of the Armenian society.

Pashinyan and Buquicchio discussed also the reforms of the Electoral Code and perfection of the legislative framework of Armenia.

The Armenian PM said that the government enjoys the complete support of the Armenian people and has been granted mandate to implement serious and ambitious reforms in all sectors of political and public life.

Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to European values and noted that the Armenian government will make maximal efforts to empower democracy, strengthen the rule of law and protection of human rights, establishment of an independent judiciary, combating corruption and ensuring further free and fair and transparent elections. In this context Pashinyan attached importance to productive cooperation with the Venice Commission and personally Mr. Buquicchio.

The Venice Commission President welcomed the Armenian government’s reforms agenda, including in the direction of perfecting the Electoral Code, attaching importance to institutionalization of electoral processes and expressed readiness to support.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan