Pashinyan says systematic corruption page is closed in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Major political changes are taking place in Armenia, the country managed to eradicate systematic corruption, eliminate monopolies and create really equal conditions for all people, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the PACE plenary session in Strasbourg, reports Armenpress.

He noted that they are cutting the shadow economy with a daily regime, over 50.000 jobs have been removed from the shadow and created in Armenia in the past ten months.

“Major overfulfillment of budge revenues has been registered, and we plan to overfulfill the revenue part of the 2019 budget by nearly 80 million drams. These additional sums will serve for the construction of roads, educational and healthcare investments, balanced territorial development and increase of salaries. The activity of our government is transparent and accountable and our authority derives from the expression of free will of our people”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added that today Armenia is a truly democratic country with a complete freedom of speech and assembly. According to him, the page of electoral frauds, systematic corruption is closed irreversibly in Armenia, the government is taking actions to constantly raise the level of human rights.

“But our democracy needs strengthening, as well as economical and institutional guarantees. The development of democratic institutions, independent judiciary, establishment and strengthening of anti-corruption institutions are the key areas where we need the CoE’s support. All these are important not only to enshrine the results of the political revolution, but also to successfully end the economic revolution we launched. The key goal and essence of our economic revolution is to encourage our citizens to carry our economic activity, create real opportunities for them, making Armenia more attractive for investments and tourism and turning our country into a technological leader. And we are confident that we will succeed in this difficult mission because our people have found the trust towards their own forces and own future”, the Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan