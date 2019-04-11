‘Armenia is an absolute European country with European values’: Pashinyan- Jagland meeting held in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland is over in Strasbourg, reports Armenpress.

The two officials held a joint press conference.

The CoE Secretary General welcomed Pashinyan in the CoE and stated that they had a very productive meeting during which the recent revolution and the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia were discussed.

“We have discussed the December 2018 elections in Armenia which was the last action of the peaceful revolution. Armenia’s Prime Minister is with the agenda of reforms, and we are ready to provide our support. We will continue our work together. I once again welcome you and congratulate you on what you have achieved so far”, Thorbjørn Jagland said.

He stated that one thing is obvious: Armenia is an absolute European country with the European values.

In his turn Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and informed that their meeting was with a thorough agenda.

“By its revolution Armenia emphasized the fact of being a European country. The revolution that have taken place in our country was a completely local process with no foreign influence. That revolution was the desire of our people”, the Armenian PM said.

He stated that there is no doubt on one issue – democratic reforms are in the agenda of the Armenian authorities. He highlighted the activity of the Council of Europe in Armenia which contributed to the development of democracy in the country. Pashinyan added that Armenia needs the great experience of the CoE on the path to the development of democracy in several directions.

“At the meeting we have stated that we will actively continue the cooperation to make democracy Armenia more powerful”, he said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Strasbourg on a working visit. He will deliver remarks at the PACE spring session.

