Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s desire to prepare populations to peace during visit to CoE

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia wants to prepare populations to peace in the context of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland in Strasbourg on April 11, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the view that his and Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan’s statements on the NK conflict settlement have been different, the PM said: “I don’t think that there are contradictions in my and Mr. Tonoyan’s statements, it’s a matter of interpretation. Our proposal is to stop the use of force, threat, militaristic rhetoric which are being used by Azerbaijan in the NK conflict issue. We want the populations to get prepared to peace. And we hope that our colleagues in Azerbaijan will also do the same. And if they do so, we will be completely in another situation”, Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Strasbourg on a working visit. He will deliver remarks at the PACE spring session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan