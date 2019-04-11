CoE Secretary General expresses readiness to support Armenia on path of reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Europe will do everything to support Armenia on the path of implementing reforms, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland said during a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg on April 11, reports Armenpress.

“We have already seen that the new government has a reforms agenda which is very important for us. It’s very important to see how the opposition reacts to them, how the media cover these changes, in particular, the anti-corruption fight. Independent media, independent judiciary are very important, and I think this is the agenda of the new government. We will do everything to support them”, the CoE Secretary General said.

At the end of the joint press conference the Armenian PM handed over the decision on naming the area within Northern Avenue of Yerevan as Europe Square on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of Europe to Jagland.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Strasbourg on a working visit. He will deliver remarks at the PACE spring session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan