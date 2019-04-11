President of Sudan steps down

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir has stepped down and consultations are under way to form a transitional council to run the country, government sources and a provincial minister said today, Reuters reports.

The minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur, Adel Mahjoub Hussein, told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that “there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down”.

The military will make an announcement soon, state television said as troops were deployed in Khartoum.

The army and security services deployed troops around the defense ministry and on major roads and bridges in the capital as thousands of people flocked to an anti-government protest outside the ministry.