Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Moscow April 15
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Moscow on April 15, Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.
“The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs will take place on April 15 in Moscow. The meeting will also be attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov as an FM of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country”, Naghdalyan said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
