Armenian delegation to PACE makes calls for dialogue on background of Azerbaijan’s destructive speeches

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Tatev Hayrapetyan from the ruling My Step faction, Armenian delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) attaches importance to voicing calls for dialogue with Azerbaijan in international arenas.

“It is important in such platforms for the messages that we continuously speak about to be voiced and made clear,” she told reporters in Strasbourg, France. “We must note that on the background of Azerbaijan’s truly attacking and destructive speeches we are trying to deliver speeches containing a lot more constructiveness and calls for dialogue. And I hope that this is noticed and appreciated because these discussions are important – not to continuously attack, but rather make calls for dialogue, something we are voicing. At this stage it is rather difficult to predict to what extent Azerbaijan will take this path. I am not so optimistic in this matter, but this doesn’t mean that we must stop speaking about peace,” Hayrapetyan said.

The PACE spring session began on April 8th.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to deliver remarks at the PACE session today, on April 11.

