Train derails in Henan province of China, at least four killed

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. At least four people have been killed when a train carrying bauxite owned by China’s biggest state-controlled aluminum producer, Chinalco, derailed on Wednesday night, the local government said.

Six people are missing after the accident in Gongyi city in the central province of Henan, including four train staff and two villagers living near the rail line, Reuters reported.

Rescue work continues.

The company is investigating the reason for the derailment.

Bauxite is the raw material for aluminum.