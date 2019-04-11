Armenian government allocates funding for ECHR judgments compensations
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia allocated funds to the Justice Ministtry today to fulfill payments under 8 different European Court of Human Rights judgments.
A total of 81,100 euro will be paid under the 8 judgments (Avagyan vs. Armenia, Mashinyan and Ramazyan vs. Armenia, Mher Alikhanyan vs. Armenia, Levon Alikhanyan vs. Armenia, Ramazyan vs. Armenia, Vardanyan and Hakhverdyan vs. Armenia, Parsadanyan vs. Armenia, Alikhanyan and Meliksetyan vs. Armenia).
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
