Armenia, China introduce new bilateral aviation regulations

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The government has approved a draft presidential decree on approving the agreement about air communications between Armenia and China.

According to the government, the agreement is in line with the Armenian aviation policy’s Open Skies policy and is aimed at the duly regulation of aviation relations between the two countries.

The treaty has liberalized the provisions of designations of airlines, the frequency of flights, tariffs and routes, and is ensuring the articles on fair and equal competition between airlines, recognition of licenses, charges from consumers, intermodal shipment etc. The article on aviation safety is modernized.

The government of Armenia says the approval of the agreement will contribute to a duly and complete regulation of relations in air communication between the two countries, liberalization of the sector, and will also create favorable conditions for airlines for operating routes to/from Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan