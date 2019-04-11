Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Armenia, Bulgaria facilitate automobile passenger, cargo transportation


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved the proposal to sign an agreement with Bulgaria on international automobile passenger and cargo transportation.

The approval was made today at a Cabinet meeting.

The treaty will enable to support the mutually beneficial development of commercial ties between the countries, encouraging passenger and cargo transportation, and facilitation of automobile transportation to other countries through the territories of the two countries.

The agreement will also encourage the development of intermodal transportations, and improvement of road safety and working conditions of drivers.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




