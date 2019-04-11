EAEU to become reliable bridge between Europe and Asia - Nazarbayev

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. 1st President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is confident that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will become a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, reports RIA Novosti.

“This year marks the 5th anniversary of the signing of agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union nd the 25th anniversary of the idea of the Eurasian integration. Contemporary EAEU is a huge market with over 750 billion USD foreign trade turnover, the combined GDP of which is 2 trillion USD and the population exceeds 180 million”, Nazarbayev said at the international conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration initiative put forward by him.

“In the near future, we see the EAEU as an open economic community organically integrated to the global economic system as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan