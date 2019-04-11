Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Road condition


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that all roads in Armenia are mainly passable today.

According to the information provided by the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration