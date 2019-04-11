LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.35% to $1876.50, copper price up by 0.85% to $6507.00, lead price down by 0.10% to $1999.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $13270.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $20900.00, zinc price down by 0.71% to $2871.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.52% to $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.