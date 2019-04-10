Italy’s Chamber of Deputies adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) of Italy has adopted a Resolution on April 10 calling on the Government to “officially recognize the Armenian Genocide” and give an international assessment to the issue, the Italian ANSA news agency reported.
The Resolution was adopted with 382 votes in favor, 0 against and 43 abstentions.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
