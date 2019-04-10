Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Arsen Harutyunyan wins European Wrestling championship


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of Armenian freestyle wrestling team, 61 kg Arsen Harutyunyan conquered the title of champion in an interesting competition of European Wrestling championship in Bucharest, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Olympic Committee of Armenia.

In the final the Armenian sportsman defeated (17:11) vice champion of Europe and World Georgian wrestler Beka Lomtadze.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration