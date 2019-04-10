Arsen Harutyunyan wins European Wrestling championship

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of Armenian freestyle wrestling team, 61 kg Arsen Harutyunyan conquered the title of champion in an interesting competition of European Wrestling championship in Bucharest, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Olympic Committee of Armenia.

In the final the Armenian sportsman defeated (17:11) vice champion of Europe and World Georgian wrestler Beka Lomtadze.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan