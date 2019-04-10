Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-19

YEREVAN, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.71 drams to 485.83 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.66 drams to 547.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.37 drams to 635.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 17.18 drams to 20352.59 drams. Silver price is up by 1.45 drams to 238.28 drams. Platinum price is down by 177.06 drams to 14120.3 drams.