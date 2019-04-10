Asian Stocks - 10-04-19

TOKYO, 10 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.53% to 21687.57 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.69% to 1607.66 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.07% to 3241.93 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.13% to 30119.56 points.