Incumbent justice minister questioned in 2008 March 1 investigation as witness

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan has been questioned by authorities in the March 1 investigation.

The March 1 probe is an ongoing criminal investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan.

“I’ve been questioned as a witness in the March 1 case. As a representative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan who disputed the Central Electoral Commission’s decision at the Constitutional Court,” Zeynalyan told reporters today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan