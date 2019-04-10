Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Czech defense minister pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by defense minister of the Czech Republic Lubomir Metnar on April 10 visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on the sidelines of his official visit in Yerevan, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Czech delegation members were accompanied by Armenia’s deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan.

The delegation also visited the Yerevan Computer Research and Development Institute where the Czech officials were introduced on the ongoing programs and works aimed at creating high technological solutions in the defense system.

