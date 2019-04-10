Tax authorities reveal unlicensed gambling events in Armenian resort town

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee says it has busted an illicit casino that has operated unlicensed live poker games in an Armenian resort town.

Senator Sport LLC has been fined a total of 1 billion 650 million drams for organizing unlicensed gambling activities at the Golden Palace Hotel in the town of Tsakhkadzor, a popular tourist destination.

Tax authorities said Senator Sport held “live poker” tournaments titled Armenia Snowfest from November 30, 2018 until December 9, 2018.

Golden Palace is a luxury 5-star hotel owned by former customs official Armen Avetisyan, who amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraudulent acquisition of the facility has expressed willingness to donate the hotel to the state.

