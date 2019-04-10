Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the Laws on Protection of Economic Competition, Public Services Regulatory Body and Holidays and Remembrance Days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration