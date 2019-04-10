President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The laws concern making changes and amendments in the Laws on Protection of Economic Competition, Public Services Regulatory Body and Holidays and Remembrance Days.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
