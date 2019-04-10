Speaker Mirzoyan introduces Armenia’s recent changes to IPU President

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron on the sidelines of the 140th IPU Assembly in Doha, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting Speaker Mirzoyan introduced the recent changes that have taken place in Armenia and the developments recorded after the snap parliamentary elections.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the new Armenian Parliament will be actively engaged in the works of international parliamentary organizations, in particular the IPU.

The sides discussed the issue of forming a closer cooperation agenda which can include the UN SDGs, parliamentary institutional development and other fields of joint interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan