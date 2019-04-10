French global network operator Sigfox ready to cooperate with Armenian IoT startups

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan met with CEO of French Sigfox wireless network company Ludovic Le Moan on the sidelines of the World Summit on Information Technology in Geneva, the ministry told Armenpress.

Sigfox builds wireless networks to connect low-power objects such as electricity meters and smartwatches, which need to be continuously on and emitting small amounts of data.

During the meeting the sides discussed the bilateral cooperation prospects in the field of high technologies.

An agreement was reached to hold three-month trainings of Internet of Things (IoT) in Armenia’s Polytechnic University through the educational platform owned by Sigfox and existing in different countries of the world as a result of which the students will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the world’s most advanced technologies towards their internet and will have a chance to participate in the works of international network, as well as to create their own IoT Startup.

The Sigfox CEO stated that they are ready to cooperate with the IoT startups in Armenia which will create new opportunities for both sides to spread their technologies across the world.

The Armenian minister invited the Sigfox CEO to attend the World Congress on Information Technology 2019 (WCIT) which will take place in Yerevan on October 6-9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan