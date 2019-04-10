Azerbaijani delegates also registered to ask question to Armenian PM at PACE: Details from Pashinyan’s Strasbourg visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan released details from the agenda of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Strasbourg.

Hovhannisyan told Armenpress that there are already registered delegates for addressing question to Pashinyan, the list is diverse, and the registration continues. “We can suppose that there can be questions relating to the democracy in Armenia, the regional developments, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s relations with the European and other countries. Questions will be various”, he said.

He informed that almost all members of the Azerbaijani delegation have been registered for asking a question to the Armenian PM. Paruyr Hovhannisyan said the questions of the Azerbaijani delegates are predictable.

Asked how many delegates can address a question to Pashinyan according to the agenda, Hovhannisyan said it depends on the time. “The heads of states have one hour for speech and Q&A. There will be 15-20 minutes for remarks and about 30-35 minutes for Q&A”, he said.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan noted that the agenda of the PM’s Strasbourg visit is full of events, meetings are expected with a number of officials. “We have a broad agenda with the Council of Europe, especially in terms of legislative reforms, signing and ratification of a number of CoE conventions, as well as expanding the membership to the professional bodies. And these discussions will, of course, contribute to that process. We have an Action Plan with the CoE, will launch it in 2019, the program is designed for 4 years which includes support by the Organization in different areas”, he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Strasbourg, the Council of Europe, on April 10-11.

On April 11 PM Pashinyan will participate in the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) where he will deliver speech and will answer to the questions of the lawmakers.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, PACE President Liliane Maury-Pasquier and President of the CoE Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio. Pashinyan and Thorbjørn Jagland will hold a joint press conference.

Thereafter, the Armenian PM, the CoE Secretary General and the PACE President will officially open the photo exhibition titled “The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” in the CoE headquarters – the Palace of Europe.

During the visit Pashinyan will also meet with the Armenian community representatives in Strasbourg.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan