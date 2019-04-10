PM Pashinyan attends event dedicated to 1st anniversary of Supreme Judicial Council
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is taking part in an event dedicated to the 1st anniversary of the activity of the Supreme Judicial Council, reports Armenpress.
During the event the Annual Report of the Council’s activity, as well as its new website will be presented.
The event is attended by Cabinet members, MPs, Ambassadors and other high-ranking officials.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
