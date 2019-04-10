Armenia plans significant funding increase for combating cancer

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the World Health Organization and the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Armenia as part of the Armenia imPact Review mission, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said in a news release.

The purpose of the visit is to provide assistance in the development and introduction of a national strategy for combating cancer.

The international experts had a meeting with the staff of the medical assistance policy department of the healthcare ministry.

The representatives will also meet with experts of the sector and visit oncology medical facilities.

Despite a certain stability in cancer cases among the Armenian population, WHO has forecast that globally by 2030 new cancer cases will reach 27 million from the current 12 million, with 17 million fatalities against the current 8 million.

Nearly 5600 people die from cancer in Armenia. Cancer is the 2nd cause of death, including premature death, in Armenia after cardiovascular diseases.

In 2017 cancer cases grew 27% against 2012 in Armenia.

Proceeding from the importance of the matter the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare is planning to increase funding for cancer diagnostics and treatment, as well as introduce a national strategy for combating the disease.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan