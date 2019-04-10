OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. On April 10, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran region, eastward of Akna, Artsakh’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Yuri Dudchenko (Russia).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense of Artsakh.

