Dalai Lama hospitalized in India
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has been hospitalized in New Delhi with a chest infection, his aide said, Reuters reported.
The 83-year-old Dalai Lama, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, lives in exile in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala.
“His Holiness is doing fine now,” Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, the Dalai Lama’s press secretary, told Reuters, adding that he would spend a few days in hospital.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
