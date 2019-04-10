Armenia’s Central Bank President to participate in IMF/WB spring meeting in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan has departed for Washington D.C. to take part in the spring meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the CBA told Armenpress.

The CBA President will attend the plenary session of the IMF/WB spring meeting, as well as the session of the governors of the Dutch-Belgian subgroup.

Several bilateral meetings with the IMF top officials and heads of a number of international financial structures are scheduled.

On the sidelines of the event the CBA President will also have several working discussions on the international economic and financial developments, economic growth, mutual connection of capital markets and financial technologies, the global economy challenges, financial flow management and other related topics.

