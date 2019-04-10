Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

PM appoints Argishti Kyaramyan as deputy head of State Oversight Service


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed deputy head of the State Oversight Service, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




