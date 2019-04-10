Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Opposition wants ban on age restrictions by employers


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Tigran Urikhanyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party has introduced a bill on banning age restrictions by employers when employing citizens.

“I hope the government will give a positive conclusion from its side and lawmakers will vote in favor and adopt it,” Urikhanyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




